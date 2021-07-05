ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,665. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

