Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $81.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

