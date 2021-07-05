Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:EMLZF opened at $967.27 on Monday. Emmi has a 12 month low of $958.74 and a 12 month high of $967.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $967.27.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

