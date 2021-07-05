Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EBIX opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Ebix has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Ebix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

