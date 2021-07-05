eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $189,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.