Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000.

NYSE ETG opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

