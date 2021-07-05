Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $280,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,658,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $661.44 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $634.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

