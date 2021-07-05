Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

APVO stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.61% and a negative return on equity of 301.36%. Analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

