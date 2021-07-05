Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,535 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $59,837,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,095,000. CRV LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,527,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FireEye by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

