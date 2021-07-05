Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after buying an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,911,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,332,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after buying an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $117.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

