Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $391,000 Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,395,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,992.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,666,228. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $97.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.