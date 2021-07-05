Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 1,072 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $5,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $348.67 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.32 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

