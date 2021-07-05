Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 296 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany stock opened at $677.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $695.38. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $467.55 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

