DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.60 million. DURECT posted sales of $25.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $11.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $15.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 19.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

