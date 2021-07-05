DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $44,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $108,190,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 147.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

