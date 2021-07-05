Dundas Partners LLP Acquires New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000. Dundas Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $306.29.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,494. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.