Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Purchased by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Duck Creek Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Avenir Corp owned 0.16% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.23. 229,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,482. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.97.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $712,504.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,293.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,321 shares in the company, valued at $24,126,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,776 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.