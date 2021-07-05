Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
DFLYF opened at $1.52 on Monday. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49.
Draganfly Company Profile
