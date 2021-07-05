Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DFLYF opened at $1.52 on Monday. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

