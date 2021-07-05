DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,090,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 34,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.02.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $51.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

