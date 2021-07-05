DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,632 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.28. 6,025,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,645,643. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.02.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

