Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 8,239 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221,624 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,115,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 76,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,648,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 926,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

