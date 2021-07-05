Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 170,388 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,388 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 126,175 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after acquiring an additional 687,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.