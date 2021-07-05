Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.