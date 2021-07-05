Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $19.04 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

