Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 10,002 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

