Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

SGEN opened at $157.27 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.42. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

