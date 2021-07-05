DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Decreased by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $278.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.16, a P/E/G ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

