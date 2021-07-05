DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLO. UBS Group began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DLO stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 848,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,619. DLocal has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

