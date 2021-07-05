dKargo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. dKargo has a market capitalization of $126.93 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.71 or 0.00789074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.15 or 0.07926887 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,195,691,666 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

