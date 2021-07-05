Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,121,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $202,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

