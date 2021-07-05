Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,808,968 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,837,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.53% of People’s United Financial worth $193,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

