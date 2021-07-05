Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 199,163 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $191,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $273,200,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

NYSE STT opened at $84.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

