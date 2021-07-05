Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $187.70 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of KB Financial Group worth $187,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in KB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,691,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,628,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after buying an additional 531,187 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $17,156,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 223,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.85. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

