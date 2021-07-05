Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.00% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $183,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $194.53 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.