Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $56,966.70 and $4.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

