DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSRLF. Morgan Stanley cut DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

DiaSorin stock remained flat at $$176.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 213. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.77. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

