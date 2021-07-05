Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $98.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

