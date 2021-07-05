DIA One Day Volume Tops $9.12 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. DIA has a market capitalization of $47.14 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003382 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.00796400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.07 or 0.08014731 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.