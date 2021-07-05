DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $407,404.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $25.11 million and $407,404.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00891676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.96 or 0.08166500 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,571,971 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

