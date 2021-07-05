Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

UNCFF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.38.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

