Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $72.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.10.

Shares of STLD opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

