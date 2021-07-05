Deri Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $239,619.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $239,619.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00131994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00167533 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.24 or 1.00237261 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

