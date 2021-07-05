Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $52,735,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

DEN stock opened at $75.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

