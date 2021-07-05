Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $96.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.82.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:DELL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.37. 2,038,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
