Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $96.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.37. 2,038,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

