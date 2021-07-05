Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Reaches $939.32 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001622 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $939.32 million and $55.07 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.34 or 0.00795780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Decentraland

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,210,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,685,544,431 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.