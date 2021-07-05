Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE:DAR opened at $66.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.