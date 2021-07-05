Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT Lowered to 124.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target lowered by Barclays from 129.00 to 124.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

