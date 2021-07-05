DAEX (DAX) Trading Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $153,390.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.82 or 0.00809190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.07 or 0.08032088 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

