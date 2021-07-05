CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $51,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management increased its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $82.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

